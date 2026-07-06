Deadly Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon

Four people lost their lives in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, due to an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle, marking the deadliest attack in recent weeks. This event follows a period of reduced hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, influenced by U.S.-Iran discussions for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Four People Were Killed By An Israeli Drone Strike On A Vehicle In Nabatieh In Southern Lebanon On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:39 IST
Deadly Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon
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An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, resulted in the deaths of four individuals, Lebanon's state news agency reported on Monday. This latest incident is reportedly the deadliest attack in the region in several weeks, according to Lebanese security sources.

The Israeli military is currently investigating the report, as tensions in the region have fluctuated since March 2. On that date, conflict reignited with Hezbollah, a Tehran-backed group, after Iran faced a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive.

Despite the ongoing violence, the intensity of hostilities had decreased last month when Iran demanded a Lebanon ceasefire in negotiations with the U.S. Meanwhile, Israel agreed to limit its attacks on Lebanon following Washington's request, as both the U.S. and Iran committed to a ceasefire agreement affecting military operations in the area.

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