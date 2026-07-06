Britain On Monday Imposed Sanctions On Two Russian Research Institutes And Senior Staff It Said Were Linked To Moscows Chemical Weapons Programme And Involved In Developing Toxins Used To Poison Russian Opposition Activist Alexei Navalny The Sanctions

Britain has placed sanctions on Russian research institutions and senior officials accused of involvement in Moscow's chemical weapons development. These measures coincide with an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara and follow the European Union's lead in holding Russia accountable.

The British government aims to deter further use of chemical weapons, referencing past incidents involving Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was unlawfully poisoned with Novichok in 2020 and later with Epibatidine, leading to his death in 2024. The Kremlin has denied any connection to these incidents.

Yvette Cooper, the UK's foreign minister, emphasized Russia's violation of international norms and the threat it poses to global security. Previous incidents include the infamous poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. Despite accusations, Russia continues to reject all allegations as baseless propaganda.