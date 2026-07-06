FTSE 100 Dips Amid Precious Metal and Pharma Losses

London's FTSE 100 index declined on Monday, pressured by losses in precious metal miners and pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, easyJet surged to lead the midcap index following a takeover acceptance. The FTSE 100 fell 0.3% at close, complemented by a 0.2% decrease in the FTSE 250.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Londons Ftse Ended Lower On Monday As Losses In Precious Metal Miners And Drugmakers Including Astrazeneca Weighed | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:42 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Precious Metal and Pharma Losses
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The FTSE 100 in London experienced a downturn on Monday, primarily impacted by losses in the precious metal mining sector and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. These declines contributed significantly to the blue-chip index's overall performance.

As a notable contrast, easyJet emerged as the standout performer in the midcap index, boosted by its decision to accept a takeover bid. This move allowed easyJet to rise to the top position within its category, despite the broader market challenges.

At the end of the trading day, the FTSE 100 registered a 0.3% fall, closing at 10,651.8 points. Similarly, the midcap FTSE 250 experienced a modest 0.2% decline, reflecting the market's cautious sentiment.

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