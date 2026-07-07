India-Indonesia Ties Strengthened as PM Modi Visits Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia is poised to yield significant outcomes, sources informed ANI. A notable endorsement of India's election management expertise will see India aiding in the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs). Furthermore, following the success of India's air-to-air missile capabilities demonstrated in Operation Sindoor, Indonesia has opted to import Indian Astra missiles, those familiar with the negotiations disclosed.

To fortify the critical mineral supply chain, India will invest in Indonesian manufacturing sectors focusing on steel, nickel, and rare-earth permanent magnets. Additionally, Indonesia plans to expand its BrahMos missile inventory, with India providing support by supplying additional batteries. Both nations are set to collaboratively develop the Sabang port, strategically positioned at the Strait of Malacca, merely 100 miles from India's Great Nicobar port project, sources confirmed. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto exchanged pleasantries at the Istana Merdeka, marking the commencement of Modi's official state visit.

Upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome, heralding the start of his official visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and strategic cooperation. 'Prime Minister @narendramodi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta,' the MEA shared on X. The visit signals progress in the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for collaboration across priority areas while reinforcing the deep trust and shared values binding the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude towards President Prabowo Subianto for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka. Arriving initially on Monday, PM Modi launched his three-nation diplomatic tour with a distinguished ceremonial reception, which included an escort by Indonesian Air Force jets and a personal reception by the President at the airport. As Modi's aircraft entered Indonesian airspace, it was escorted by military fighter jets ahead of his formal reception by President Subianto, accompanied by a traditional cultural dance performance.

This official visit to Indonesia, extending from July 6 to 8, marks PM Modi's fourth trip to the region, initiated at President Prabowo's invitation. Notably, this represents the first bilateral visit since the upliftment of their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. This high-level engagement is anticipated to further propel this partnership, focusing heavily on defence and maritime coordination. Bilateral security relations between New Delhi and Jakarta have witnessed significant growth, driven by regular high-level official engagements, joint military exercises, collaborative defence industry efforts, and notably, Indonesia's acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.