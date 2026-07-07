Transgender Healthcare Crisis: India's Legal Changes Spark Chaos and Disruption

In a significant setback for transgender rights in India, legal reforms have severely impacted the healthcare services available to the community, prompting widespread uncertainty and confusion.

Many transgender individuals, like Mehr Khan, have seen their hormone therapies halted after the government mandated a certification panel for legal gender recognition. This sudden change, critics argue, contradicts India’s pioneering 2014 Supreme Court ruling that recognized trans people as a third gender.

Activists warn the new law could push many to unsafe, unregulated care as blocked services become difficult to access. Despite claims the law aims to prevent welfare exploitation, its implementation has led to ambiguity, with potential repercussions on India’s healthcare provision for the transgender population.