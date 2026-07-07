SpaceX Enters Nasdaq 100: A New Era in the Stock Market

Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq Index On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying

SpaceX's introduction to the Nasdaq 100 is predicted to catalyze a substantial influx of passive investments, generating billions in the market. Major brokerages have begun coverage of the company, which is valued at over $2 trillion, generally expressing optimistic perspectives about its future prospects.

The debut of Elon Musk's enterprise into the tech-focused index occurs merely 15 days after its initial public offering, marking one of the quickest entries into such a widely monitored benchmark. This move will compel index funds and ETFs associated with Nasdaq 100 to acquire SpaceX shares, as they realign with the index's updated configuration.

While a majority of analysts offer bullish projections regarding SpaceX's innovative edge in space and AI sectors, a lone dissent from CFRA emphasizes potential execution risks and financial demands. As SpaceX's valuation hovers around $780 billion, scrutiny continues over its new AI ventures amid an evolving satellite communications segment spearheaded by Starlink.