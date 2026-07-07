Nasdaq Faces AI Buzz as SpaceX Joins Index

Futures Tied To The Techheavy Nasdaq Dropped On Tuesday On Declines In Chip Stocks Over Concerns About The Sustainability Of The Aidriven Rally Despite Strong Results From Samsung

Futures linked to the technology-heavy Nasdaq took a hit on Tuesday amid a downturn in chip stocks, despite positive news from Samsung. Concerns over the longevity of the AI-driven rally marked the downturn, as SpaceX shares also dipped ahead of their introduction in the Nasdaq-100 index.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX began trading as part of the Nasdaq-100 index, with several brokerages initiating stock coverage following the conclusion of an industry-mandated quiet period. Despite this, SpaceX shares dropped by 1.7% in premarket trades. The declines were led by chip stocks such as Micron Technology and Western Digital.

Samsung Electronics reported strong growth, with a significant increase in quarterly profit. However, shares sank in South Korea, prompting discussions about the sustainability of earnings amid vast AI investments. Investors remain focused on AI demands as semiconductor stocks face volatility.