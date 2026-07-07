Germany Clinches Landmark Submarine Deal with Canada

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz And Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil On Tuesday Welcomed Canadas Decision To Select Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy

In a significant development, Canada has chosen Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to construct up to 12 submarines for its navy, a decision welcomed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil. They hailed it as a boon for Germany's economy and NATO security.

Friedrich Merz emphasized the strategic importance of this decision at the NATO summit in Ankara, noting that the move reinforces transatlantic relations by binding Canada, Germany, and Norway together as long-term partners. The deal, still subject to final negotiations, marks a critical step in international cooperation.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand indicated ongoing negotiations with Germany to finalize the terms and price of the agreement. TKMS Chief Executive Oliver Burkhard stated the project would bolster Germany's economy, with significant economic activity expected in Canada. Finance Minister Klingbeil stressed the agreement's geopolitical significance in a rapidly changing world.