Canada's Trade Surplus Hits Four-Year High Amid U.S. Export Growth

Canadas Merchandise Trade Surplus Widened To A Fouryear High In May

In May, Canada achieved its largest merchandise trade surplus in four years, reaching C$4.24 billion, due to a spike in exports to the United States.

This was the third consecutive month of surplus, with a significant 1.5% rise in exports to Canada's principal trading partner, the U.S.

While exports to countries beyond the U.S. declined, notable growth was seen in metal ore exports, although crude oil exports experienced a downturn.