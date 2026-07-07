Chip Stock Weakness Raises Doubts on Wall Street AI Rally

The Sp Slipped And The Nasdaq Dropped Sharply On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines, primarily due to a downturn in chip stocks. This came despite impressive earnings from Samsung, which nonetheless triggered market concerns.

A report indicating that Chinese startup DeepSeek is developing its AI chip intensified anxiety on Wall Street, with Nvidia falling 1.8% and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hitting a four-week low.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions caused oil prices to rise, and nine of the eleven S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with consumer staples and healthcare leading the gains.