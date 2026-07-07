Chip Stock Weakness Raises Doubts on Wall Street AI Rally

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Tuesday due to weakening chip stocks, despite Samsung's strong earnings. Concerns over China's DeepSeek developing its own AI chip and volatility among major chip companies contributed to market uncertainty. Meanwhile, oil prices increased amid geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp Slipped And The Nasdaq Dropped Sharply On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:54 IST
Chip Stock Weakness Raises Doubts on Wall Street AI Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines, primarily due to a downturn in chip stocks. This came despite impressive earnings from Samsung, which nonetheless triggered market concerns.

A report indicating that Chinese startup DeepSeek is developing its AI chip intensified anxiety on Wall Street, with Nvidia falling 1.8% and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hitting a four-week low.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions caused oil prices to rise, and nine of the eleven S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with consumer staples and healthcare leading the gains.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026