Tech Stocks Tumble Despite Record Samsung Profits: AI Rally's Sustainability in Question

Global stocks experienced a setback with technology shares leading the decline, despite Samsung Electronics reporting impressive results. The memory-chip giant forecast a staggering jump of 19-fold in its April-June operating profit, totaling 89.4 trillion won ($58.4 billion). This marks the company's third consecutive quarter recording high operating profits.

However, rather than easing investor worry, Samsung's performance triggered a notable sell-off in its and SK Hynix's shares, affecting South Korea's Kospi and other tech-centric Asian markets. Concerns over the long-term viability of AI-related profit growth, should supply bottlenecks ease, remain prevalent among investors. Kathleen Brooks, XTB research director, noted that fears have arisen about the sustainability of the AI chip boom.

Across the Atlantic, European markets saw limited exposure to the volatility of AI-linked stocks, with the STOXX 600 index dropping slightly. Meanwhile, geopolitical strife, particularly involving Iran's missile activity in the Strait of Hormuz, pushed up oil prices. In the U.S., President Trump is set to participate in a NATO meeting in Turkey, amid ongoing negotiations with Iran. Additionally, attention turns to the Federal Reserve as markets anticipate insights into Kevin Warsh's monetary policy approach.