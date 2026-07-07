Chip Stocks Stumble Amid AI and Earnings Season Volatility

The Nasdaq is set for a lower opening due to declining chip stocks. Despite Samsung's earnings, Nvidia fell after China's DeepSeek announced its own AI chip. Investors are concerned about AI rally momentum and earnings season volatility. Meanwhile, SpaceX joins Nasdaq-100 amidst blue-chip index gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nasdaq Was Set To Open Lower On Tuesday Amid Declining Chip Stocks | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:22 IST
Chip Stocks Stumble Amid AI and Earnings Season Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq is expected to open lower on Tuesday, driven by declining chip stocks as investors question the momentum of the AI-led rally despite Samsung's impressive earnings. A report about China's DeepSeek developing its own AI chip has also dampened sentiment.

Nvidia's shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading following news that the Chinese startup is creating its AI chip, potentially reducing reliance on Nvidia and Huawei chips. Additionally, memory chipmakers faced losses: Micron Technology dropped 4.7%, Western Digital fell 6.3%, and Sandisk lost 4.6%.

Despite Samsung Electronics reporting a 19-fold increase in second-quarter operating profit, its shares sank in South Korea. The results were strong but led to disappointment in the broader markets. The upcoming earnings season could bring more volatility, with concerns about the overbought AI sector affecting investor sentiment.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026