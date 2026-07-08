Mystery Over Karachi-Bound Boeing Cargo Plane

Pakistani authorities are conducting an extensive search operation in the Arabian Sea following the disappearance of a Boeing cargo plane that lost contact on its way to Karachi, carrying five crew members. The plane encountered navigational issues shortly before vanishing from air traffic control radar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all relevant agencies to expedite the search and rescue efforts. The 27-year-old aircraft, converted from a passenger to a freighter in 2012, is operated by K2 Airways. The Prime Minister has offered his condolences to the families of the missing persons.

Data from flight-tracking services suggested the plane made erratic altitude changes before a dramatic final descent. As of now, Boeing and the involved agencies have not issued further comments. This incident follows Pakistan's previous air disaster in 2020 involving an Airbus A320.