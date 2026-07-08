Mystery Over Missing Pakistan Cargo Plane As The Search Continues

A Pakistanregistered Boeing Cargo Plane With Five Crew Members On Board Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control On Tuesday Night After Reporting A Navigational System Problem On Its Way From Sharjah To Karachi

A cargo Boeing 737 registered in Pakistan lost contact with air traffic control over the Arabian Sea. Aviation authorities suspect the aircraft crashed following a navigational system malfunction.

The 27-year-old freighter, last plotted descending abnormally fast, was en route from Sharjah to Karachi.

Search and rescue teams are conducting operations to locate the aircraft as concerns grow, marking the first potential fatal crash in Pakistan since 2020.