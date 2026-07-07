Twin Bomb Blasts Shadow Macron's Historic Visit to Syria

Two bombs exploded near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron stayed, overshadowing his historic visit to Syria. Macron, who narrowly missed the blasts, continued his visit, meeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in post-civil war Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Bombs Exploded On Tuesday Near A Hotel In Damascus Where French President Emmanuel Macron Spent The Night | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:26 IST
Twin Bomb Blasts Shadow Macron's Historic Visit to Syria
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Two bomb explosions marred the French President Emmanuel Macron's historic visit to Syria, casting a shadow over his time in Damascus. The blasts occurred near the hotel where Macron stayed, wounding 18 people. Despite this, Macron pushed ahead, meeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace.

The attacks emphasized the lingering security concerns faced by President Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda commander now allied with Western states to rebuild Syria after its civil war. Macron's visit pressed forward, highlighting economic recovery talks and a partnership deal signed at Damascus airport.

Although no group claimed immediate responsibility for the bombings, experts suggest the incidents are unlikely to threaten government control. They trace recent attacks back to Islamic State activities, marking ongoing instability even as Syria tries to stabilize.

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