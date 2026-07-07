South Korea Aims to Strengthen Ties with NATO in Defence Tech
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung advocates for stronger collaboration with NATO in research, development, and weapons production. Speaking at a NATO Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, he proposed a 'South Korea-NATO defence industry partnership 2.0' to enhance mutual defence capabilities through joint operations and shared technological expertise.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for increased collaboration between his nation and NATO allies, with a focus on research and development of cutting-edge technologies and weapons systems production. He made this appeal on Tuesday during the NATO summit's Defence Industry Forum held in Ankara, Turkey.
Speaking at the forum, President Lee proposed an upgrade to the current defence collaboration, naming it the 'South Korea-NATO defence industry partnership 2.0.' The envisioned partnership would not only encompass arms exchanges but also joint research, production, and operation of weapons systems, aimed at enhancing the defence capabilities of both parties.
Lee emphasized that South Korea's proven production capabilities, combined with NATO's extensive experience, could significantly bolster the defence strengths of all involved. 'Our country stands as a dependable partner to NATO members,' he stated confidently during his address.
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