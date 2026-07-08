Mystery Over Missing Boeing Cargo Plane Wreckage Found Off Karachi Coast

Pakistani authorities discovered the wreckage of a Boeing cargo plane, K2 Airways 737, in the Arabian Sea, 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port. Rescue teams continue to search for five missing crew members. The plane reported navigational issues before a chaotic descent and subsequent crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistani Rescuers Found The Wreckage Of A Boeing Cargo Plane In A Deep Sea Search Operation On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:32 IST
Mystery Over Missing Boeing Cargo Plane Wreckage Found Off Karachi Coast
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Authorities in Pakistan have successfully located the wreckage of a Boeing 737 cargo plane operated by K2 Airways, in a deep sea area south of Ormara port, 12 hours after it was reported missing off Karachi's coast.

The cargo aircraft carrying five crew members went off radar after signaling navigational system issues. Despite a rapid descent shown on flight tracking services, the fates of the crew remain uncertain. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his condolences to their families.

A coordinated sea and air search by the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency continues. The Boeing 737-400 freighter, converted from a passenger plane in 2012 and operated by K2 Airways since 2024, experienced a catastrophic dive before vanishing from radar.

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