Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island

Greenlanders attending a traditional kayaking championship in Nuuk rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed call for U.S. control of the Arctic island on Wednesday, saying its future should be decided by Greenlanders themselves. Speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey's Ankara, Trump this week renewed his demand to gain control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, arguing it ​was important for U.S. national security.

Trump to remove Syria from US terrorism sponsor list

President Donald Trump on Wednesday informed his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa that he had decided to remove the country from the U.S. list of designated state sponsors of terrorism. "I promised to remove all barriers stopping ​you from rebuilding your country, and very soon, you will finally be able to do so," Trump wrote in a letter to Sharaa seen by Reuters.

Trump flies old Air Force One out ‌of Turkey, switches to new jet ​in Britain for trip home

President Donald Trump unexpectedly left Turkey on Wednesday aboard an older Air Force One rather than the newly renovated Qatari-donated jet that brought him there, but later boarded the new plane in Britain for the flight to Washington. The trip to Turkey for the NATO summit, the first international travel for the new plane, took place as hostilities escalated with Iran, a country that borders Turkey.

Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could face an investigation by the International Olympic Committee after a rights group announced plans on Wednesday to file a complaint alleging he breached political neutrality rules through his support for U.S. President Donald Trump. Human rights group FairSquare said it will lodge the complaint with the IOC regarding Infantino's "repeated breach of political neutrality rules," escalating a dispute that has already seen them challenge FIFA's own ethics processes.

Trump says 'a lot of unity' at NATO summit after lashing out at allies

President ‌Donald Trump threw a summit of NATO leaders into disarray on Wednesday as he demanded the United States cut trade ties with Spain and made renewed claims on Greenland, but later changed tack and said there had been love and "a lot of unity". Speaking in the Turkish capital Ankara, Trump called Madrid a "terrible partner" in NATO as he railed against allies for not supporting the war on Iran and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain.

Venezuelan fashion workshop swaps gowns for body bags after deadly earthquakes

Seated in his office alongside sketches of elegant dresses, fashion designer Efrain Mogollon starts the workday in Venezuela like any other. But the rows of workers bent over sewing machines are not stitching his usual playful, colorful creations.

Analysis-Trump's visit a win for Turkey's Erdogan, NATO tensions aside

Turkey put on a red-white-and-blue air show and named a new airport building after President Donald Trump, seeking to take its relationship with the U.S. to new heights at a NATO summit in Ankara, even as the U.S. leader lashed out at others in the defence alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Trump at the airport on Tuesday and then walked arm-in-arm with his "dear friend", who later promised to drop sanctions that he himself had imposed on Turkey during his first term as president six years ago — one of the darkest moments ‌in U.S.-Turkish ties.

Two more Guatemalan men plead guilty in smuggling deaths of 55 migrants in Texas

Two more Guatemalan nationals pleaded guilty in Texas on Wednesday to human smuggling charges stemming from the December 2021 crash of a tractor-trailer truck in Mexico that killed 55 of the 160-plus migrants crammed inside the vehicle. Jorge Agapito Ventura, 34, who was arrested in Texas in December 2024, and Oswaldo Manuel Zavala Quino, 26, one of five co-defendants extradited to the United States the following year to face charges in the case, each faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Trump says he will ask Supreme Court to rehear ‌birthright citizenship case

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rehear a case challenging his executive order curtailing birthright citizenship, a long-shot bid to reverse the court's rejection of one of his signature policies. The court last month rejected Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the U.S., ruling that his directive violated language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment that confers citizenship to those born in the United States who are "subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

US reiterates backing for Tibetan aspirations to preserve culture after man set himself on fire

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it supports aspirations of Tibetans to preserve their culture and will continue to call on China to return to dialogue with the Dalai Lama, after a Tibetan man set himself on fire near the U.N. headquarters last week. A Tibetan man died on Thursday from severe burns near the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Trump says Ukraine to be allowed to make Patriot missile interceptors

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, a huge boost for Kyiv, which has long sought permission to produce the defensive weapons. "We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That's pretty cool. This way, you can't complain that we're not giving 'em enough," Trump said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Ankara.

US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

The U.S. military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end ⁠the war with Iran was "over." It said the ​strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron says Europe has stepped up in NATO ahead of Ukraine coalition summit

France's President ⁠Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would use a summit of Ukraine's allies next week to unveil new defence initiatives and joint military exercises, presenting the gathering as further evidence that Europe was assuming greater responsibility for its own security. More than seven years after declaring NATO was suffering from "brain death", Macron said at the alliance's annual summit in Ankara that Europe had shown it was investing more in defence, defending its sovereignty and developing strategic autonomy within NATO.

Soccer-Giuliani defends White house handling of Iran at World Cup

The White House has defended its handling of Iran's visa restrictions during the World Cup, with top official Andrew Giuliani saying the team's decision to base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, instead of Tucson was mutually beneficial. Giuliani, Executive Director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, ⁠said the cross-border logistics worked smoothly for all parties despite Iran's complaints during the group stage and after they were knocked out of the tournament.

India's Modi to meet Australia's Albanese with uranium, defence on agenda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, with the two leaders expected to discuss critical minerals, trade, defence and security cooperation. Modi, who previously visited Australia in 2023, touched down Wednesday night to a red-carpet welcome in Melbourne, where he will also meet some of the country's top business executives.

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,811

The death toll from Venezuela's twin quakes has risen to 3,811, according to figures released by lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday. The latest tally puts the ​number of injured at 16,740, and shows that the number of homeless has risen to 17,907.

US Justice Department tells state officials they could be prosecuted over noncitizen voting

The U.S. Department of Justice has sent letters to all 50 U.S. states warning that election officials could face criminal charges for allowing noncitizens to remain on their lists of eligible voters. The letters, sent on Tuesday, are the latest attempt by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration to pressure states ahead of November’s midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress.

Eleven more Trump deportees arrive in Eswatini from the United States, lawyer ⁠says

Eleven more migrants deported by the Trump administration under a policy of sending them to third countries arrived in Eswatini from the United States on Wednesday, a U.S. lawyer following the case said. The arrivals bring to 29 the number sent to the southern African country under a $5.1 million agreement that has been challenged by lawyers who say deportees are being detained despite having already served sentences for crimes committed in the United States.

Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon

U.S. President Donald Trump’s struggle to extricate himself from the unpopular Iran war has hit a new roadblock with the latest exchange of attacks between the two sides, leaving him with few good options and a faltering ceasefire. Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the conflict was "over" and ordered fresh strikes on Wednesday after Iran targeted U.S. ⁠military ​sites in Bahrain and Kuwait following the U.S. bombing of Iranian targets in response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide

Sudan's RSF forces carried out mass killings, abductions of women and girls, mass gang rapes and forced starvation in a city they besieged and captured last year, as part of an intentional policy amounting to genocide, a U.N. probe said on Wednesday. The Rapid Support Forces, which are battling the Sudanese army in a civil war, committed the crimes in al-Fashir in north Darfur, which they captured last year after a long siege, the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found.

Pakistani rescuers find wreckage of lost cargo plane; search on for missing crew

Pakistani rescuers found the wreckage of a Boeing cargo plane in a deep sea search operation on Wednesday, 12 hours after it went missing off the coast of Karachi, with efforts underway to find the five crew members who were on board, authorities said. The wreckage of K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 was recovered 53 nautical miles (98 km) south of Ormara port, Pakistan Airports Authority said.

Fatal ICE shooting in Houston sparks demands for transparency, independent probe

Demands mounted on Wednesday for an independent investigation into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer's fatal shooting of ⁠a man driving to work in Houston on Tuesday, the latest in a string of deadly encounters involving federal agents. The killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo brought to at least six the number of people shot dead during immigration enforcement operations since January 2025, when President Donald Trump returned to office and launched a campaign of mass deportations.

Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence

Russia denounced NATO's decisions at a summit in Turkey on Wednesday, saying they could have catastrophic consequences, after the alliance announced military aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed members' commitment to collective defence. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ⁠said NATO's priorities remained unchanged: "the militarisation of the European continent, the focus on building up defence capabilities, preparation for an armed conflict with Russia, and, of course, aid to Ukraine".

Israeli fire kills nine ⁠people, including two children, in Gaza, medics say

Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least nine Palestinians, including two children, aged 10 and 6, in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, health officials there said. Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed one person near a school in Gaza City. Twelve people were wounded in the two incidents. The Israeli military said it struck militants in Gaza City, but was unaware of casualties.

Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain over NATO spending, Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an immediate halt to all trade with NATO ally Spain, escalating tensions over defence spending and the Iran war, despite European Union rules requiring trade negotiations to be conducted as a single bloc. During a NATO summit in Ankara, which European leaders had hoped would cap rifts within the military alliance, Trump reignited the dispute with Spain, calling it a "terrible partner", and made renewed claims on Greenland, although he later changed tack and said there had been ‌love and "a lot of unity" at the gathering.

US military says it is carrying out fresh strikes on Iran, after ‌Trump says accord is 'over'

The U.S. military said on Wednesday that it was launching fresh strikes on Iran aimed at keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open to traffic, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war was "over." The latest round of attacks, which the United States said was launched ​in response to Tuesday's assault on three cargo ships transiting the strait, rattled several cities along Iran's southern coast and left some areas without power.