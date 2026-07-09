Temasek's Strategic Shift to Hard Assets Amid AI Disruption

Singapore State Investor Temasek Has Increased Its Exposure To Businesses That Are More Around Hard Assets That Are Likely To Be Less Disrupted By Ai

In a move to mitigate potential disruptions caused by artificial intelligence, Singapore's state investor, Temasek, has strategically increased its focus on businesses involved in hard assets. These include sectors like infrastructure and commodities, which Temasek's Chief Investment Officer, Rohit Sipahimalani, believes are less susceptible to AI interference.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia conference in Singapore, Sipahimalani highlighted the importance of these sectors in maintaining stability within the investment portfolio. As AI continues to revolutionize various industries, Temasek's proactive shift reflects a calculated attempt to safeguard its investments.

Amid growing concerns over AI's impact, this strategic pivot represents Temasek's commitment to aligning its investment strategy with emerging global trends. For live updates from the World Stage and comprehensive coverage of the summit, follow the ongoing discussions in Singapore.