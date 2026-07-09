Temasek's Strategic Pivot: Riding the Waves of Change

Temasek plans to maintain 25% of its portfolio, around $100 billion, in liquid assets to navigate market shocks and adapt to emerging trends such as AI. The firm aims to increase its investment in AI companies from 6% to 15% within five years while also boosting its private credit allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore State Investor Temasek Will Keep Of Its Portfolio | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:03 IST
Temasek's Strategic Pivot: Riding the Waves of Change
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Singapore state investor, Temasek, is set to keep 25% of its portfolio in liquid assets to effectively navigate economic shocks and adapt to evolving trends such as artificial intelligence, according to its Chief Investment Officer, Rohit Sipahimalani.

Temasek, which recently reported a record net portfolio value of S$518 billion, plans to increase its AI investment to 15% over the next five years. The firm is also enhancing its exposure to infrastructure and commodities to minimize disruption from AI advancements.

Rohit Sipahimalani expressed confidence in private credit as a robust asset class amidst market volatility, projecting double-digit returns. By 2031, Temasek intends to elevate its private credit allocation to 5% from the current 2%.

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