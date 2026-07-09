India and Australia Propel Business Partnership into Execution Phase

India and Australia are transitioning from discussions to action, enhancing business collaboration across sectors such as clean energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy. The Australia-India CEOs Forum spotlighted mutual opportunities, signaling a new era of economic ties that Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese aim to fortify with a proposed trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:51 IST
India and Australia Propel Business Partnership into Execution Phase
PM Modi at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

At a pivotal meeting on Thursday, business leaders from India and Australia declared that the two nations are progressing from mere talks to impactful business partnerships. Emerging fields for collaboration include critical minerals, clean energy, and infrastructure, as highlighted during the Australia-India CEOs Forum.

Deepak Raj Gupta, National Chair of the Australia India Business Council, emphasized that the relationship has evolved into a mature partnership poised for execution. Reflecting on discussions steered by both Prime Ministers, Gupta expressed optimism about future business outcomes and sustained collaboration.

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of Sanjiv Goenka Group, underscored immense collaborative potential across diverse sectors such as education, renewable energy, and digital economy. Further endorsing this momentum, Molina Asthana of FICCI urged a focus on implementing longstanding ideas, with an eye on broadening cooperation into innovative sectors.

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