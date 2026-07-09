India and Australia Propel Business Partnership into Execution Phase

At a pivotal meeting on Thursday, business leaders from India and Australia declared that the two nations are progressing from mere talks to impactful business partnerships. Emerging fields for collaboration include critical minerals, clean energy, and infrastructure, as highlighted during the Australia-India CEOs Forum.

Deepak Raj Gupta, National Chair of the Australia India Business Council, emphasized that the relationship has evolved into a mature partnership poised for execution. Reflecting on discussions steered by both Prime Ministers, Gupta expressed optimism about future business outcomes and sustained collaboration.

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of Sanjiv Goenka Group, underscored immense collaborative potential across diverse sectors such as education, renewable energy, and digital economy. Further endorsing this momentum, Molina Asthana of FICCI urged a focus on implementing longstanding ideas, with an eye on broadening cooperation into innovative sectors.