Currency Turmoil: U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. dollar held strong due to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and higher oil prices, leading to rate hike speculations. The Japanese yen remains pressured, while the euro, British pound, and Australian dollar show little variation. Oil prices rise, impacting inflation expectations and increasing likelihood of Fed hikes.
The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major currencies on Thursday, following renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran which bolstered safe-haven appeal. Rising oil prices have increased speculations about possible rate hikes, adding pressure on the Japanese yen.
Currencies like the euro and the British pound showed minimal fluctuations, trading at $1.1426 and $1.3396, respectively. Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars saw slight gains, as the New Zealand central bank's hawkish stance continued to influence markets.
With oil prices climbing, concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes have intensified. As investors react to these shifts, U.S. Treasury yields have reached new highs, further underlining market volatility amid geopolitical unrest.