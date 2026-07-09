Currency Turmoil: U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions

The Us Dollar Held Firm Against Most Major Currencies On Thursday As Renewed Attacks By The Us And Iran Revived Safehaven Bids While Surging Oil Prices Boosted Rate Hike Bets

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major currencies on Thursday, following renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran which bolstered safe-haven appeal. Rising oil prices have increased speculations about possible rate hikes, adding pressure on the Japanese yen.

Currencies like the euro and the British pound showed minimal fluctuations, trading at $1.1426 and $1.3396, respectively. Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars saw slight gains, as the New Zealand central bank's hawkish stance continued to influence markets.

With oil prices climbing, concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes have intensified. As investors react to these shifts, U.S. Treasury yields have reached new highs, further underlining market volatility amid geopolitical unrest.