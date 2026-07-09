Currency Turmoil: U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar held strong due to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and higher oil prices, leading to rate hike speculations. The Japanese yen remains pressured, while the euro, British pound, and Australian dollar show little variation. Oil prices rise, impacting inflation expectations and increasing likelihood of Fed hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Held Firm Against Most Major Currencies On Thursday As Renewed Attacks By The Us And Iran Revived Safehaven Bids While Surging Oil Prices Boosted Rate Hike Bets | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:07 IST
Currency Turmoil: U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against major currencies on Thursday, following renewed tensions between the U.S. and Iran which bolstered safe-haven appeal. Rising oil prices have increased speculations about possible rate hikes, adding pressure on the Japanese yen.

Currencies like the euro and the British pound showed minimal fluctuations, trading at $1.1426 and $1.3396, respectively. Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars saw slight gains, as the New Zealand central bank's hawkish stance continued to influence markets.

With oil prices climbing, concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes have intensified. As investors react to these shifts, U.S. Treasury yields have reached new highs, further underlining market volatility amid geopolitical unrest.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026