Gulf Companies Brace for Financial Shifts Amid Iran Conflict Impact

Gulf companies are gearing up to reveal the financial implications of the ongoing Iran war with their upcoming second-quarter earnings reports. While banks and real estate face challenges due to inflation and interest rates, the energy sector deals with supply disruptions. However, resilient telecoms and some airlines manage stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Hadeel Al Sayegh And Federico Maccioni Dubai | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:37 IST
Gulf Companies Brace for Financial Shifts Amid Iran Conflict Impact
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In the rapidly changing landscape of the Gulf, companies are poised to disclose their second-quarter earnings, shedding light on the financial repercussions of the Iran war. The results, analysts predict, will be mixed, with certain sectors bearing the brunt of inflation and rising interest rates.

Banks and real estate sectors are likely to encounter difficulties, amplified by the conflict's impact, whereas telecom companies, shielded by long-term contracts, display robustness. Energy firms face supply challenges, but may benefit from fluctuating prices due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

As regional economies, reliant on hydrocarbons and vital shipping routes, navigate these tumultuous times, the resilience of Gulf airlines and telecom operators offers a beacon of hope. The financial landscape continues to evolve amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

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