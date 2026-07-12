Tripura's Transformative Journey: Bridging Faith and Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha envisions a dynamic future for Agartala and Tripura in the North East Zone, emphasizing development and religious care. Speaking at the Shib Bari Reservoir inauguration, he highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing religious sites and attracting investment, aiming for a significant economic transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:42 IST
Tripura's Transformative Journey: Bridging Faith and Development
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has articulated a vision where Agartala and the wider Tripura region are set to become pivotal players in the North East Zone's development in the future. Speaking on Saturday during the inauguration of the Shib Bari Water Reservoir Development and Beautification Project at Shib Bari Square, Saha underscored the government's commitment to the care and enhancement of religious sites.

According to Saha, since the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi began, the focus on developing religious places has intensified. He cited notable projects such as the Ramlala consecration in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, and the Tripura Sundari Temple under the PRASAD initiative, highlighting the transformation under the current administration.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of respecting religious beliefs while pursuing developmental activities. He noted that many religious sites, like the Fourteenth Deity Temple and the Kasbeshwari Temple, are already receiving attention, with more projects planned. The influx of tourists and a successful investor summit—attended by over 1,200 representatives—underscore Tripura's expanding profile as an attractive destination for faith and investment.

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