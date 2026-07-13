Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Spurs Inflation Concerns and Bond Yield Rise

Euro zone bond yields, alongside oil prices, experienced an upward trend as tension escalated in the Middle East. Intense missile and drone exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces have reignited inflation concerns globally.

This unrest threatens the recent U.S.-Iranian agreement aimed at reducing regional conflict and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This uncertainty has altered inflation forecasts and interest rate dynamics.

Financial markets are adjusting, anticipating possible European Central Bank rate hikes due to increased market volatility. Analysts warn of further instability influenced by upcoming economic data.