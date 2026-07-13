Dollar Dips Amid Gulf Tensions, Yen Hits 40-Year Low

The dollar fell amid Gulf tensions and oil price increases, as investors turned cautious. Meanwhile, the yen slipped following reports that Japan has no immediate plans to adjust state pension funds’ allocations. This uncertainty affects currency markets and raises the potential for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:16 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Gulf Tensions, Yen Hits 40-Year Low
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  • Iran

The dollar's value fell on Monday despite initial gains as investors reacted to renewed tensions in the Gulf region. While oil prices increased, the euro gained 0.15% against the dollar, and the Australian dollar dropped by 0.1%. U.S. and Iranian forces engaged in heavy exchanges, and Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

Although Brent crude futures rose by 3% to $78.50 a barrel, the dollar index saw a slight decline, with investor attention turning to potential outcomes in the conflict and Federal Reserve policies. Analysts suggest that the dollar may not benefit as much from this turmoil compared to previous instances.

In Japan, the yen fell to its lowest in four decades following news that Tokyo doesn't plan to alter pension fund allocations soon. Observers are on high alert for intervention, though experts believe sustained changes will require a decrease in energy prices and a halt to U.S. rate hikes.

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