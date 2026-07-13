The dollar's value fell on Monday despite initial gains as investors reacted to renewed tensions in the Gulf region. While oil prices increased, the euro gained 0.15% against the dollar, and the Australian dollar dropped by 0.1%. U.S. and Iranian forces engaged in heavy exchanges, and Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.

Although Brent crude futures rose by 3% to $78.50 a barrel, the dollar index saw a slight decline, with investor attention turning to potential outcomes in the conflict and Federal Reserve policies. Analysts suggest that the dollar may not benefit as much from this turmoil compared to previous instances.

In Japan, the yen fell to its lowest in four decades following news that Tokyo doesn't plan to alter pension fund allocations soon. Observers are on high alert for intervention, though experts believe sustained changes will require a decrease in energy prices and a halt to U.S. rate hikes.