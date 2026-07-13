Tension Rises: Strained Waters in the Strait of Hormuz

The number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has significantly decreased amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Recent strikes and safety concerns have led to fewer transits and increased caution among shipping companies, with many tankers turning off their tracking systems when navigating this critical maritime passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:28 IST
Tension Rises: Strained Waters in the Strait of Hormuz
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Vessel traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has plummeted to a multi-week low, as renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran intensify safety fears, according to shipping data.

Data from Kpler revealed that six vessels navigated the strait on Sunday, marking the smallest number recorded in five weeks. Key tankers carrying massive quantities of Iranian and Kuwaiti oil have been reported amid the decrease in traffic.

The conflict has escalated as U.S. forces conducted further strikes against Iran, while Iranian naval forces claim to have halted two vessels overnight, heightening geopolitical tensions in one of the world's most crucial maritime channels.

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