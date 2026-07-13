Tension Rises: Strained Waters in the Strait of Hormuz
The number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz has significantly decreased amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Recent strikes and safety concerns have led to fewer transits and increased caution among shipping companies, with many tankers turning off their tracking systems when navigating this critical maritime passage.
- Country:
- Iran
Vessel traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has plummeted to a multi-week low, as renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran intensify safety fears, according to shipping data.
Data from Kpler revealed that six vessels navigated the strait on Sunday, marking the smallest number recorded in five weeks. Key tankers carrying massive quantities of Iranian and Kuwaiti oil have been reported amid the decrease in traffic.
The conflict has escalated as U.S. forces conducted further strikes against Iran, while Iranian naval forces claim to have halted two vessels overnight, heightening geopolitical tensions in one of the world's most crucial maritime channels.
ALSO READ
-
Escalating Tensions: Iran and US Exchanges Intensify with Strategic Strikes
-
US Military Launches Strikes on Iran as Tensions Escalate
-
Global Markets React to Rising Tensions and Economic Indicators
-
Gulf Tensions Surge: Markets Tumultuous as Strait Closure Amplifies Inflation Woes
-
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil