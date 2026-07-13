Tensions Surge: Vessel Traffic Dips in Strait of Hormuz Amidst U.S.-Iran Strikes
The passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz reached multi-week lows due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Only six ships transited the strait, with several turning off tracking devices. Recent strikes and naval confrontations have intensified safety concerns, impacting global oil shipments.
- Country:
- Iran
Vessel transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz has declined to its lowest in weeks amid intensified conflict between the U.S. and Iran. On Sunday, only six vessels were recorded passing through the corridor, according to Kpler's ship-tracking data.
Among the few tankers that navigated the strait were the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity, laden with 2 million barrels of Iranian oil, and the Capetan Andreas, carrying 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products, data reveals. In a concerning move, most opted to switch off their tracking transponders.
The U.S. launched further strikes against Iran on Sunday, causing apprehensions about the safety of maritime routes. Despite declarations from both countries regarding the accessibility of the strait, the geopolitical strain presents ongoing challenges for international shipping.
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