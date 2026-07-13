Puravankara Limited Reports Stellar Q1FY27 Performance with 28% Pre-Sales Growth
Puravankara Limited posted robust financial results for Q1FY27, with a 28% increase in pre-sales and a 40% rise in collections year-on-year. The company announced significant land acquisitions to bolster future growth, and finalized a major commercial property sale, demonstrating its strategic focus on premium developments.
In a strong start to fiscal year 2027, Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, reported impressive pre-sales figures of ₹1,439 crore, reflecting a 28% year-on-year increase. The company also saw collections soar by 40% to ₹1,199 crore, underscoring robust customer confidence and timely project delivery.
Puravankara finalized a strategic agreement with ICICI Prudential AMC, selling its commercial asset, Purva Zentech, for an enterprise value of ₹625.94 crore. This move is part of its broader business strategy focused on premium and high-quality developments.
The company's growth momentum is further bolstered by the announcement of four new land transactions valued at ₹5,200 crore, aimed at sustaining long-term growth with an estimated development potential of 4.23 million square feet.
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