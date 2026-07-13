India's Emerging Boxing Stars Shine at Asian U-23 Championships

In a stellar display of talent, eight Indian boxers advanced to the finals in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, held in Jakarta. The competition saw impressive performances from both the men's and women's U-23 categories, reaffirming India's prowess in the boxing landscape.

Highlighting the women's events, Nisha (54kg) dominated her match against South Korea's Hyeju Lee, securing a win by RSC in the first round. Nikita Chand (60kg) replicated this success with a swift victory over Japan's Sarii Kokufu. Adding to the triumphs, Kajal (65kg) claimed an RSC victory, while Muskan (75kg) and Priyanka (+80kg) both earned unanimous 5:0 wins over their opponents from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, respectively.

The men's division was not to be outdone, with Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) achieving a commanding 5:0 victory against his Filipino adversary. Ganga (55kg) secured his place in the finals after a close 3:2 win over Japan. In another notable match, Vanshaj (65kg) defeated his Kyrgyzstan competitor with a 4:1 scoreline. The tournament further saw India collect seven bronze medals in both categories, enhancing their impressive medal tally at the continental showcase.