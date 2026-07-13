India's Emerging Boxing Stars Shine at Asian U-23 Championships
India excelled at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, with eight boxers reaching the finals and securing additional bronze medals across categories. The strong performance underscores India's growing prominence in the sport, with achievements from both men’s and women’s divisions.
In a stellar display of talent, eight Indian boxers advanced to the finals in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, held in Jakarta. The competition saw impressive performances from both the men's and women's U-23 categories, reaffirming India's prowess in the boxing landscape.
Highlighting the women's events, Nisha (54kg) dominated her match against South Korea's Hyeju Lee, securing a win by RSC in the first round. Nikita Chand (60kg) replicated this success with a swift victory over Japan's Sarii Kokufu. Adding to the triumphs, Kajal (65kg) claimed an RSC victory, while Muskan (75kg) and Priyanka (+80kg) both earned unanimous 5:0 wins over their opponents from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, respectively.
The men's division was not to be outdone, with Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) achieving a commanding 5:0 victory against his Filipino adversary. Ganga (55kg) secured his place in the finals after a close 3:2 win over Japan. In another notable match, Vanshaj (65kg) defeated his Kyrgyzstan competitor with a 4:1 scoreline. The tournament further saw India collect seven bronze medals in both categories, enhancing their impressive medal tally at the continental showcase.
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