Goldman Sachs Defies Expectations with Record Profits Amidst Volatility

Goldman Sachs surpassed second-quarter earnings forecasts driven by heightened dealmaking activity and market volatility related to the U.S.-Iran war. The bank saw significant growth in equities trading revenue, affected by the SpaceX IPO and increased M&A activity. Analysts remain cautious despite the stock's outperformance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:58 IST
Goldman Sachs Defies Expectations with Record Profits Amidst Volatility
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Goldman Sachs has shattered second-quarter profit predictions, fueled by a surge in dealmaking and volatile market conditions caused by the U.S.-Iran conflict. This environment has propelled the company's equities revenue to unprecedented heights, pushing its shares to a new pinnacle.

The initial public offering of SpaceX contributed to the growth in trading volumes, with Goldman serving as a lead underwriter. As a result, the equities business achieved a remarkable 72% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

CEO David Solomon emphasized the ongoing investment in AI infrastructure as a pivotal factor shaping future strategic initiatives and market engagement. As Goldman garnered lucrative fees from advising on major $10-billion-plus deals, its investment banking segment experienced substantial revenue growth.

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