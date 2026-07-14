Goldman Sachs Defies Expectations with Record Profits Amidst Volatility

Goldman Sachs has shattered second-quarter profit predictions, fueled by a surge in dealmaking and volatile market conditions caused by the U.S.-Iran conflict. This environment has propelled the company's equities revenue to unprecedented heights, pushing its shares to a new pinnacle.

The initial public offering of SpaceX contributed to the growth in trading volumes, with Goldman serving as a lead underwriter. As a result, the equities business achieved a remarkable 72% increase in revenue compared to the previous year.

CEO David Solomon emphasized the ongoing investment in AI infrastructure as a pivotal factor shaping future strategic initiatives and market engagement. As Goldman garnered lucrative fees from advising on major $10-billion-plus deals, its investment banking segment experienced substantial revenue growth.