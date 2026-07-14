Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility and M&A Surge

Goldman Sachs has reported an outstanding performance in the second quarter, surpassing profit expectations thanks to heightened dealmaking activities and market volatility that boosted its equities revenue to record heights. The bank's shares soared to an all-time high as investors reacted to the surge in earnings.

SpaceX's initial public offering, underwritten by Goldman, also contributed to increased trading volumes. The bank's equities business generated $7.42 billion, a 72% rise from the previous year, while the fixed income, currency, and commodities division saw a 32% increase.

CEO David Solomon highlighted the early stages of AI infrastructure buildout and its potential to propel strategic activity and capital formation. Meanwhile, Goldman's advisory fees benefited from a spike in mega-deals. Asset management showed robust performance, sidestepping private credit pressures.