China's Electric Taxi Revolution: A New Buffer Against Oil Shocks

China's transport structure sees a significant rise in electric taxis and ridesharing usage. As oil prices climb, these electric options provide a cheaper alternative, reducing China's oil dependency. With 50% of taxis now electric, gasoline demand has dropped, positioning China against global oil price fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:18 IST
China's Electric Taxi Revolution: A New Buffer Against Oil Shocks
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China is shaping up a robust buffer against oil price shocks with its increasing reliance on electric taxis.

With ridesharing booming, 3.05 billion trips were reported in May, marking a 6% surge post-Iran war. This comes as falling fares attract passengers amid rising gasoline costs, due to a sluggish economy and plentiful electric vehicles.

In Beijing, ride-hailing driver Li noted a 10%-15% drop in fares since starting six months ago, illustrating stiff competition among drivers. Social media highlights similar sentiments, celebrating cheap cab rides over personal petrol car use.

China's electrification progress shows with a half-electric taxi fleet, reaching near totality in major cities. Didi reported 2 million new hybrid/electric vehicles last year, and together with 8 million non-fossil fuel cars, EVs now account for 75% of mileage.

As a result, May's gasoline and diesel consumption dropped despite a rise in road freight and travel. Greenpeace predicts that electric taxi and ridesharing mileage could reach 90% by 2035.

Daizong Liu of the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy notes fewer self-driven petrol cars, with rising public transportation use, contributing to China's 41% oil import reduction in June.

This adaptability, accelerated by regional conflicts, portrays a less oil-dependent China as projected by J.P. Morgan's Kaneva. While 2027 forecasts show continued declining gasoline demand, this oil independence strength will endure testing.

Hybrid owner Zhang adapts her fuel consumption to the market, showcasing behavioral shifts amid these changes.

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