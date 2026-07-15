India Unleashes Semicon 2.0: A USD 13 Billion Push to Lead Global Semiconductor Market

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the ambitious Semicon 2.0 program, allocating a hefty budget of Rs 1.27 lakh crore (USD 13.17 billion) to revolutionize India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative is a clear statement of the nation's intent to emerge as a pivotal player in the global semiconductor landscape.

Building on the achievements of Semicon 1.0, this new scheme focuses on six strategic pillars. These include bolstering the chip design ecosystem, fortifying the semiconductor supply chain, and encouraging investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The program also prioritizes Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), alongside advancing research and development.

To further India's semiconductor ambitions, the government is collaborating with key international semiconductor economies and attracting substantial investments from leading global firms such as Applied Materials, AMD, and Lam Research. These strategic moves underscore the growing international confidence in India's burgeoning semiconductor capabilities and ecosystem.