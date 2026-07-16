Maruti Suzuki Challenges Order for E20-Compatible Vehicle Replacement

Maruti Suzuki announced its decision to challenge the order from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur, which instructed the automaker to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model. Maruti contends that the car in question is already suitable for E20 fuel use, as outlined in the owner's manual.

The company further disputes the Commission’s findings, citing evidence of fuel contamination in the customer’s vehicle and claiming many pertinent facts were omitted in the ruling. Maruti Suzuki plans to explore legal options to contest the decision.

In its statement, the company emphasized, "Maruti Suzuki will take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before the appropriate higher forum in accordance with law." The automaker underlined its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction through its engineering standards. This case arises amid ongoing discussions about the introduction of E20 petrol in India and associated concerns over vehicle compatibility.