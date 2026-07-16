Tremors in Te Anau: South Island Quake Alert

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand's South Island near the town of Te Anau, prompting temporary tsunami warnings and causing concern among residents.

Initially recorded at 6.3, the quake's intensity was later revised downward. Despite the initial scare, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Authorities advised staying away from beaches and harbors due to potential strong currents. Residents described the quake as 'strong,' with notable shaking and loud noise, though the damage was minimal.