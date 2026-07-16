Tremors in Te Anau: South Island Quake Alert

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Te Anau, New Zealand, leading to temporary tsunami warnings. The quake, initially recorded at 6.3, was downgraded. No injuries or damage were reported. Authorities cautioned about unusual coastal surges, while local residents described the tremors as strong but not destructive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:18 IST
Tremors in Te Anau: South Island Quake Alert
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand's South Island near the town of Te Anau, prompting temporary tsunami warnings and causing concern among residents.

Initially recorded at 6.3, the quake's intensity was later revised downward. Despite the initial scare, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

Authorities advised staying away from beaches and harbors due to potential strong currents. Residents described the quake as 'strong,' with notable shaking and loud noise, though the damage was minimal.

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