Tremor in Te Anau: Shaking South Island's Serenity

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the town of Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island, causing buildings to shake and prompting a temporary tsunami warning from authorities.

The epicenter was located about 40 km north of Te Anau, a gateway to Fiordland's tourist attractions, New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported. Initially, the quake was measured at magnitude 6.3, leading to a temporary tsunami warning and evacuation advisory for coastal areas.

After revising the magnitude to 5.9, officials downgraded the warning to an advisory before ultimately cancelling it, assuring that no tsunami was detected for two hours post-quake. Residents described the tremor as strong and lengthy, with over 18,000 residents reporting the shaking to GeoNet.