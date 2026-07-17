Dollar's Volatile Dance Amid Global Tensions and Policy Uncertainties

The dollar held steady amid geopolitical tensions and a potential Federal Reserve interest rate pause. The conflict in the Middle East drove safe haven interest in the dollar, while inflation data softened rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, key global currencies showed mixed performances, reflecting economic and political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 13:58 IST
Dollar's Volatile Dance Amid Global Tensions and Policy Uncertainties
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  • United States

The greenback maintained a steady footing on Friday, poised to drop for the week after tame inflation news suggested traders scale back expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. The conflict in the Middle East added to uncertainty, sparking safe haven interest in the dollar, which conversely drove oil prices higher.

Currency markets saw the euro flatlining against the dollar, while sterling showed slight declines yet remained set for a third consecutive weekly increase. Traders observed Japan's potential market interventions closely as the yen hovered near historic lows. The dollar index reflected these trends, holding steady yet eyeing a weekly drop.

Economic data showed a modest rise in U.S. retail sales, despite reduced gasoline prices, leading economists to upgrade growth forecasts. The data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve would maintain stable interest rates, though uncertainty remains as inflationary pressures linger in the broader economic picture.

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