Dollar's Steady Dance Amid Tensions and Inflation Eases

The dollar steadied despite a looming weekly decline after mild U.S. inflation reports, but rising Middle Eastern tensions caused safe-haven bids. Potential Fed rate hikes seem dampened, bolstered by stable retail sales and job data. Currency markets show mixed reactions, with yen and euro exhibiting varied performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:19 IST
Dollar's Steady Dance Amid Tensions and Inflation Eases
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  • United States

The U.S. dollar showed resilience on Friday, maintaining stability, yet was on track to register a weekly decline. This movement followed subdued U.S. inflation data, which led traders to adjust their expectations for an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve. However, escalating conflicts in the Middle East contributed to a shift in market sentiment, drawing safe-haven interest towards the dollar.

Hostilities between Iran and the United States have intensified, disrupting last month's truce and sparking a preference for secure investments, pushing oil prices near monthly highs. In contrast, the euro gained 0.2% against the dollar, and the British pound was poised for its third consecutive weekly gain. The yen, trading at 162.39 per U.S. dollar, remained near its 40-year low, with traders cautious about potential Japanese governmental intervention.

Amid these trends, the dollar index, reflecting the value of the greenback against six major currencies, witnessed a minor weekly drop of 0.24%. Analysts highlight the dollar's status as a leading safe-haven currency, preserving its edge during periods of global risk aversion or perceptions of stronger U.S. growth. Meanwhile, economic data underscored a resilient U.S. economy, with retail sales and labor market stability suggesting a steady path forward, despite inflationary pressures easing slightly.

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