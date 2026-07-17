SHRM UnConference26: Redefining Leadership for an AI Age

The inaugural SHRM UnConference26, held in Hyderabad, reshaped leadership discourse through collaborative dialogue, highlighting purpose-driven leadership, sustainability, and workplace inclusivity. Featuring top industry experts, the event fostered diverse perspectives to tackle future work challenges, concluding with SHRM's commitment to advancing inclusive workplaces through innovation and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:20 IST
SHRM UnConference26: Redefining Leadership for an AI Age
SHRM UnConference26 Concludes with a Powerful Call to Lead Beyond Labels, Titles, and Traditional Work Paradigms. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad welcomed the first edition of SHRM UnConference26, a groundbreaking two-day event held at HICC Novotel. Organized by SHRM India, the gathering drew over 800 HR and business leaders, over 100 CXOs, more than 80 industry experts, and over 50 innovation partners, focusing on reimagining the future of work.

Setting itself apart from conventional conferences, SHRM UnConference26 offered over 30 immersive sessions, including interactive workshops, debates, and networking events, empowering attendees to shape discussions on future work trends. The event's closing day spotlighted purpose-driven leadership, the significance of sustainability, and the evolution of career paths in an AI-enabled world.

Key sessions included "Shadow a Leader. Then Rethink Leadership," featuring notable industry leaders discussing innovative leadership perspectives. The conference also addressed workforce evolution and career mobility through debates and featured inspiring keynotes that emphasized empathy and authenticity as crucial leadership qualities. Concluding on a high note, the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2026 celebrated innovation and collaboration, underscoring SHRM's commitment to participative, collaborative, and human-focused leadership.

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