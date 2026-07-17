Leadership Shift: Naftogaz Steers New Course Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, will see Sergiy Fedorenko take over as CEO amidst a government reshuffle. Amid ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, Fedorenko's leadership is key as the country braces for a challenging winter, following last season's significant damage to the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:19 IST
Leadership Shift: Naftogaz Steers New Course Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable leadership change, Ukraine's state oil and gas entity, Naftogaz, is set to appoint Sergiy Fedorenko as its new CEO, as declared by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This strategic shift comes in the wake of the surprising governmental reshuffle that elevated Sergii Koretskyi to prime minister.

With extensive experience in Ukraine's oil and gas sector, Fedorenko is poised to lead Naftogaz through challenging times. Despite not specifying the term length, President Zelenskiy expressed confidence in Fedorenko's ability to execute agreed-upon strategies crucial for winter preparations, amidst continued Russian aggression.

Naftogaz's facilities remain focal points in Russia's tactical offensives against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Recent attacks on key sites enhance the urgency for leadership capable of fortifying the sector against potential severe winter threats, as emphasized by Zelenskiy in endorsing Koretskyi's promotion.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026