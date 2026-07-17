Leadership Shift: Naftogaz Steers New Course Amidst Conflict

In a notable leadership change, Ukraine's state oil and gas entity, Naftogaz, is set to appoint Sergiy Fedorenko as its new CEO, as declared by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This strategic shift comes in the wake of the surprising governmental reshuffle that elevated Sergii Koretskyi to prime minister.

With extensive experience in Ukraine's oil and gas sector, Fedorenko is poised to lead Naftogaz through challenging times. Despite not specifying the term length, President Zelenskiy expressed confidence in Fedorenko's ability to execute agreed-upon strategies crucial for winter preparations, amidst continued Russian aggression.

Naftogaz's facilities remain focal points in Russia's tactical offensives against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Recent attacks on key sites enhance the urgency for leadership capable of fortifying the sector against potential severe winter threats, as emphasized by Zelenskiy in endorsing Koretskyi's promotion.