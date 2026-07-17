Sergiy Fedorenko Appointed CEO of Naftogaz Amidst Winter Preparations

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Sergiy Fedorenko as the new CEO of Naftogaz. This decision follows consultations with the recently appointed Prime Minister Koretskyi. Despite ongoing challenges from Russian aggression, the focus remains on implementing strategies for the upcoming winter season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:14 IST
Sergiy Fedorenko Appointed CEO of Naftogaz Amidst Winter Preparations
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Sergiy Fedorenko has been appointed as the new CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, according to an announcement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

The appointment was confirmed after discussions with the nation's new Prime Minister, Sergii Koretskyi, who previously led Naftogaz.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for strategic preparations ahead of winter, despite ongoing Russian military actions.

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