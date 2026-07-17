Sergiy Fedorenko Appointed CEO of Naftogaz Amidst Winter Preparations

Sergiy Fedorenko has been appointed as the new CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, according to an announcement by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

The appointment was confirmed after discussions with the nation's new Prime Minister, Sergii Koretskyi, who previously led Naftogaz.

President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for strategic preparations ahead of winter, despite ongoing Russian military actions.