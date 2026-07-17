Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Destruction of Russian Tu-95 Bomber

Ukraine has reported the destruction of a strategic Russian Tu-95 bomber at Russia's Engels airbase. This move comes as part of Ukraine's proactive defense strategy against missile strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the incident, underlining Ukraine's commitment to defending its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:34 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Strike: Destruction of Russian Tu-95 Bomber
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has announced the successful destruction of a Russian Tu-95 bomber at the Engels airbase, located approximately 800 km from the Ukrainian border. The strategic bomber was reportedly used by Russian forces for launching missile attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the operation in a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing the defensive nature of Ukraine's military actions. Zelenskiy's statement highlighted Ukraine's proactive stance in safeguarding its territory.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations, marking a significant moment in Ukraine's military efforts to counteract Russian aggression.

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