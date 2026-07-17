Ukraine has announced the successful destruction of a Russian Tu-95 bomber at the Engels airbase, located approximately 800 km from the Ukrainian border. The strategic bomber was reportedly used by Russian forces for launching missile attacks on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the operation in a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing the defensive nature of Ukraine's military actions. Zelenskiy's statement highlighted Ukraine's proactive stance in safeguarding its territory.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations, marking a significant moment in Ukraine's military efforts to counteract Russian aggression.