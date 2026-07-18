IDB Approves $53 Million to Modernise Piauí's Public Finances

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $53 million loan to help the Brazilian state of Piauí modernise its fiscal management system, strengthen public finances and improve the way government resources are planned, collected and spent. The investment forms part of the third phase of the IDB-supported PROFISCO programme in Brazil and is expected to support Piauí as it adapts to the country's ongoing consumption tax reform while improving transparency and public sector efficiency.

Digital Tools to Strengthen Fiscal Management

The project will introduce modern technologies to improve government operations, including upgraded digital infrastructure, stronger cybersecurity systems and wider use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in public administration. It also includes training for government employees and fiscal education programmes for the public, helping strengthen financial management skills while encouraging greater understanding of taxation and public finance among citizens.

Smarter Tax Collection and Better Public Spending

A significant part of the programme focuses on modernising tax administration by improving revenue collection systems, updating taxpayer records and making tax services more accessible through digital platforms.

Artificial intelligence and digital monitoring tools will support stronger oversight and compliance, while improvements to budgeting, accounting, expenditure management and tax-related legal processes are expected to help the state use public resources more effectively and deliver better public services.

Improving Debt and Legal Management

The initiative will also strengthen the management of public debt and fiscal risks by modernising legal procedures and introducing digital systems that make financial administration more efficient. Court-ordered payments and legal claims will be handled through streamlined processes designed to reduce delays and improve transparency, supporting stronger long-term fiscal sustainability.

Benefits for Citizens and Businesses

Taxpayers across Piauí are expected to benefit from simpler and more efficient systems for meeting their tax obligations, while residents will gain from greater transparency, stronger public finances and better-informed government policies.

The IDB loan has a repayment period of 24.5 years, including a six-year grace period, with an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The project also includes $5.3 million in counterpart funding and will move through Brazil's legal and administrative approval process before implementation begins.