Air Force One's Unexpected Journey: From Qatar's Gift to Security Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning upgrades to the Qatari-donated Air Force One for enhanced security features after concerns were raised. The plane, gifted last year, faces scrutiny as experts question its safety in comparison to traditional models. Trump switched back to an older plane amid security queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:54 IST
Air Force One's Unexpected Journey: From Qatar's Gift to Security Concerns
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President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the Qatari-donated aircraft serving as an interim Air Force One will be sent for upgrades. This decision follows inquiries regarding its security features.

The plane, a Boeing 747 modified for presidential use, became Trump's transport on July 1 after accelerated refurbishments. However, amid escalating tensions with Iran, Trump switched to a previous Air Force One model on a journey from Turkey to the UK, later reboarding the new jet for his return to the U.S.

Queries arose regarding the airplane's missile-defense systems as Trump departed from the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. While assured of its capabilities, he stated the jet would undergo further modifications. Currently, Boeing's delivery of new, dedicated Air Force One models is delayed, leading experts to question the Qatari jet's security and its acceptance as a gift.

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