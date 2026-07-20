President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the Qatari-donated aircraft serving as an interim Air Force One will be sent for upgrades. This decision follows inquiries regarding its security features.

The plane, a Boeing 747 modified for presidential use, became Trump's transport on July 1 after accelerated refurbishments. However, amid escalating tensions with Iran, Trump switched to a previous Air Force One model on a journey from Turkey to the UK, later reboarding the new jet for his return to the U.S.

Queries arose regarding the airplane's missile-defense systems as Trump departed from the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey. While assured of its capabilities, he stated the jet would undergo further modifications. Currently, Boeing's delivery of new, dedicated Air Force One models is delayed, leading experts to question the Qatari jet's security and its acceptance as a gift.