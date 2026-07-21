Iran's Revolutionary Strikes: Targeting Amazon in Bahrain
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they attacked Amazon's infrastructure in Bahrain. This assertion was made through state media and remains unverified by independent sources or official Bahraini statements. The situation highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions involving international businesses in the Middle East.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they targeted infrastructure tied to Amazon, the American multinational company, located in Bahrain. This claim was made through various state media channels on Tuesday.
However, there has been no official confirmation from Bahraini authorities concerning the alleged incident.
Reuters reported that it could not independently verify the attack, leaving the claim currently unsubstantiated and highlighting the complexity and tension in the region's geopolitical landscape.