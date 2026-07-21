Asian Markets Rebound as Oil Prices Ease Amid Middle East Mediation Efforts

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, reversing a three-day losing streak as oil prices dipped due to mediation efforts in the Middle East. This comes amid investor anticipation of corporate earnings amid a stressed AI trade. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions, particularly between the U.S. and Iran, weigh on global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 11:17 IST
Asian Markets Rebound as Oil Prices Ease Amid Middle East Mediation Efforts
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Asian stocks reversed a three-day decline on Tuesday as oil prices retreated from a recent peak. Mediation efforts in the Middle East contributed to the easing of prices, providing investors with some relief as they prepare for crucial corporate earnings reports that will scrutinize the strained AI trade.

Regional tensions remain high, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis pledging a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, risking further energy disruptions. Despite restoration attempts, U.S.-Iran hostilities persist, impacting global energy markets. A senior Iranian official mentioned a 10-day ceasefire proposal from mediators aimed at concluding the conflict.

Amid these developments, Asia-Pacific shares gained over 2% after consecutive losses. Japan's Nikkei surged nearly 3%, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 4.5%. The rally is seen as temporary relief rather than a sign of recovery. Rising energy costs and rate hikes complicate an already challenging economic landscape, posing risks even for booming sectors like AI hardware.

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