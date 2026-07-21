Rising Tide: Global Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices surged nearly 2% due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and threats of Saudi naval blockades by Yemen's Houthis. Brent crude futures climbed significantly, influenced by potential supply disruptions through strategic waterways, and rising geopolitical instability continues to impact global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:30 IST
Rising Tide: Global Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
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  • United States

Oil prices surged nearly 2% on Tuesday amid renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran alongside threats of a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis. By 1152 GMT, Brent crude futures had climbed $1.62, reaching $90.84 per barrel.

The increase echoes tensions, with U.S. forces striking southern Iran sites overnight. Iran retaliated with attacks on U.S. positions in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Market analysts observe potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to price volatility.

In a separate development, a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly hit by an unknown projectile, stressing the current precariousness of energy supply routes. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles are predicted to have decreased, while distillate stocks may have risen, adding to price dynamics.

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