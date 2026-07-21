The UK's jobs market seems to have found a steady but weak footing, according to recent official data. Despite political turmoil in Westminster, annual wage growth and unemployment remain stable in the three months to May, with little change in payrolled employment through June.

According to the Office for National Statistics, wage growth excluding bonuses rose by 3.4% in the three months to May, replicating the pace seen in April and marking the joint-lowest since October 2020. Analysts suggest that this growth aligns with forecasts and is unlikely to prompt the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

Reflecting recent political changes, Andy Burnham assumed the role of Britain's prime minister, proposing measures to reduce energy bills in an effort to ease living costs. As the country waits for a 10-year economic plan, businesses are operating hesitantly, dealing with cost pressures and anticipating new economic directions under Burnham's leadership. Investors are pricing in possible interest rate hikes as a response to persistent uncertainty.