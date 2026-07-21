Oil Tankers Divert After Houthi Threats in Red Sea

In a surprising turn of events this week, two oil tankers transporting Saudi crude oil for China and India abruptly altered their course in the Red Sea, heading towards the Suez Canal. This maneuver was prompted by shipping data on LSEG, which revealed the change following a warning from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Houthi rebels announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday, marking a significant escalation in the regional conflict involving the United States and Iran. This development raises concerns about the security of global energy supplies and threatens to affect international trade beyond the Gulf region.

These tensions underscore the volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the potential ripple effects on international markets and energy distribution networks as governments and companies scramble to address this emerging threat.